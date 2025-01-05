22 Utz Chip Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

With a history of over 100 years, Utz is a major player in the snack food market. Named after the founders, William and Salie Utz, the company initially sold potato chips. Now, Utz produces a variety of snacks beyond just chips, has brought other brands into its portfolio, and is distributed nationwide.

For this ranking, we focused on Utz's potato chips and tasted 22 different varieties, including classic, kettle, ridged, and wavy styles. Utz performed well in our salt and vinegar chips ranking and when we ranked the best chip brands, so diving into Utz's flavors made a lot of sense. Having lived on the east coast for over 20 years, I'm familiar with Utz, as it is well stocked in my supermarkets. I used my 15 years of test kitchen experience to evaluate each flavor and ranked the chips on overall taste, texture, and how the seasoning captured the intended flavor.

