North Vs South Carolina: What Makes These Barbecue Experiences Different?

Humanity has been roasting its food over an open fire for millennia, but barbecue has a special place in many of our hearts. With its bold, tangy flavors and perfectly tender meats, it's difficult for anyone to say no to a plate of good old barbecue. Although barbecue has historical roots that date back farther than the United States itself, the Carolinas are often considered the birthplace of modern American barbecue.

Nestled against the Atlantic coastline and pockmarked by the Appalachian Mountains, North and South Carolina provide the perfect backdrop for good slow cooking. There are many styles of regional barbecue in the U.S., but Carolina barbecue remains a central force on the scene. Although we're talking about Carolina barbecue in general, the truth is that the region is even more divided on how to cook barbecue than simply North and South. Taken altogether, there are six different styles of barbecue in the Carolinas: two in the north and four in the south. But not to worry, we'll sort it all out for you here. Whether you're a Carolina native looking to dig deeper into the local culinary scene or a distant observer hoping to find inspiration for your own barbecue pit, the many flavors and varieties of Carolina barbecue are an iconic testament to the foodie soul that lives in us all.