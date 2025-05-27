We Can't Believe People Actually Used To Eat This Vintage Seafood Dish

In the 1950s and '60s, it was tremendously popular. Home cooks would proudly carry the covered dish to the table and remove the lid with aplomb, revealing their artistic layered masterpiece. Guests would gasp in appreciation — or it could've been mortification. That dish was seafood aspic.

Picture this: a jellied eel, with the shape created by the mold, made up of layers of tuna mixed with mayo for the body and arranged shrimp, peas, and radishes for color contrasts and decoration, immortalized in a jelly casing — with the actual head reattached to complete the look. Or, a dome-shaped jelly with a scary-looking underwater scene frozen in time inside, complete with crab constructed from canned crab meat, herbs for seaweed, and crumbed savory biscuits for the sand. These may have seemed artistic at the time, but these wobbly concoctions of sometimes really weirdly-paired ingredients are not tempting appetites nowadays.

Aspics gained general America's attention in the early 1900s, when gelatin became available in powdered form, enabling home cooks to create the jelly casing quickly and easily. Previously, preparing aspic was a long and arduous task that involved boiling down meat, fish, and bones that were rich in collagen to reach a gelatinous state. This took hours, and that's before the cook even started working on the ingredients and their artistic layout that would be used inside the jelly.