11 Common Foods From The '50s That Aren't Around Anymore

The 1950s were an interesting culinary terrain. From Swanson TV dinners to savory gelatin salads, midcentury Americans crafted many dishes that seem almost alien to the modern palate. The '50s were a post-war landscape, and the packaged and canned food products of wartime America were here to stay. With thousands of American families moving to the suburbs and the advent of new culinary technology like the electric range, blender, and refrigerator/freezer combo, home cooks were in a luxury of convenience. Televisions played advertisements for products like Campbell's soup or Heinz pickles. Magazine ads and recipe cards displayed printed recipes using the advertised products. Supermarkets were stacked with gelatin powders, canned meats and veggies, and premade baking mixes.

For the '50s housewife, processed foods and an electric kitchen meant quick and efficient meals, with extra time and freedom for creativity. This resulted in experimental dishes with conventional ingredients coming together in an incredibly unconventional way. Foods like tomato aspic and macaroni loaf were once a common sight on American dining tables in the '50s, but they've been lost to history, and maybe it's for the best.