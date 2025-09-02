Miss Jell-O Pudding Pops? They're Ridiculously Easy To Make At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the ice cream truck rolled up on your block blasting that catchy jingle, which frozen treat were you lining up to buy? The "Spiderman"-shaped popsicle with gumballs for eyes? The orange creamsicle pop? The strawberry shortcake bar with crumbly, little shortcake pieces? Or were you eyeballing the richer treats like Klondike bars and Jell-O Pudding Pops? While you won't find those beloved Jell-O Pudding Pops at ice cream trucks or grocery stores these days, you can make them at home with a few ridiculously easy steps.

First and foremost, grab your Jello-O Pudding Mix and dump it into a large bowl. You'll want the kind that you can make with cold milk, not the one that needs heating up. Add the milk as instructed on the packaging and stir until fully mixed. If you want to make a version of the pudding pops similar to the 1960s-style Jell-O Pudding Frozen Fudge Pops, you can stop here, but if you're hoping for a fluffier texture similar to later pudding pop styles, mix in 1 cup of Cool Whip. Once the mixture is ready to go, scoop it into whatever mold fits your fancy, such as these handy silicone ice pop molds or these avant-garde dinosaur-shaped ice pop molds, and freeze for between four to six hours. As long as you avoid these 10 mistakes you're making with homemade popsicles, you'll have a taste of that nostalgic frozen treat in no time.