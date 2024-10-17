18 Discontinued Frozen Treats You Almost Forgot About

If you were a kid in the '80s or '90s with fond summer memories of meeting the ice cream truck while holding a couple of dollars in hand, there's a good chance that you've looked for some of your favorite frozen treats since then. Maybe you preferred the iconic Spongebob ice cream pops with bubblegum eyeballs, or perhaps you'd always get a red, white, and blue Bomb Pop popsicle.

Even the mere mention of these treats elicits a welcoming, warm feeling of nostalgia, and we don't blame you for wanting to taste them at least one more time. However, the unpleasant reality is that many of your favorite childhood treats have since been terminated. Since you can't get these treats in stores (or from the ice cream truck) anymore, it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about some sorely missed discontinued frozen treats.