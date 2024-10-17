18 Discontinued Frozen Treats You Almost Forgot About
If you were a kid in the '80s or '90s with fond summer memories of meeting the ice cream truck while holding a couple of dollars in hand, there's a good chance that you've looked for some of your favorite frozen treats since then. Maybe you preferred the iconic Spongebob ice cream pops with bubblegum eyeballs, or perhaps you'd always get a red, white, and blue Bomb Pop popsicle.
Even the mere mention of these treats elicits a welcoming, warm feeling of nostalgia, and we don't blame you for wanting to taste them at least one more time. However, the unpleasant reality is that many of your favorite childhood treats have since been terminated. Since you can't get these treats in stores (or from the ice cream truck) anymore, it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about some sorely missed discontinued frozen treats.
Jell-O pudding pops
It's a true shame that Jell-O pudding pops can no longer be found in stores. Some of us have vivid memories of the variety pack — featuring chocolate, chocolate and vanilla swirl, and vanilla pops — living in our freezers during the summer. The popularity of the original version of the pops was due in no small part to strong marketing endorsement from television star Bill Cosby.
General Foods was happy to have a significant presence in the freezer aisle at grocery stores, but unfortunately, that bliss wouldn't last forever. Despite the Jell-O pudding pops' success, General Foods wasn't profiting due to the significant cost of producing frozen food. The brand ended up licensing the treat to the Popsicle brand, which made slight changes to the formula and was able to keep the pudding pop around in stores until sometime around 2011. The popularity of the treat didn't last, and a decline in demand led to the discontinuation of Jell-O pudding pops.
Klondike Choco Taco
Who could forget Klondike's iconic Choco Taco? This product has had great longevity compared to many other picks on this list, and for good reason — in fact, several Reddit users took to the popular platform to share their dismay over Choco Taco's discontinuation. Fortunately, although the official Choco Taco is gone, it's far from forgotten, and many companies have since launched their own dupe of the popular frozen treat.
West Coast-based ice cream company Salt & Straw announced a Choco Taco collaboration with Taco Bell in early 2024, promising an "upscale" remake of the iconic treat to release in the summer. Salt & Straw isn't the only one to try to recreate this classic. Cold Stone Creamery announced its own Choco Taco product launch in early 2024, saying it'd carry the product through Cinco de Mayo.
Good Humor toasted almond bar
We have particularly fond memories of Good Humor's toasted almond bar. The almond cake coating on the outside tasted like heaven to the chocolate-averse, and this treat felt distinctly "adult" in a way that made our younger selves feel mature beyond our years. Beyond that, the bar had been a classic Good Humor treat for so long — since the '60s, in fact — that it was hard to believe the company would ever take the treat off grocery store shelves.
Alas, Good Humor discontinued the beloved toasted almond bar in 2022, and the internet was not happy about it. One fan of the treat even created a petition on Change.org, pleading with Good Humor to bring back its toasted almond bar. Though the petition has gained thousands of signatures, the brand has never announced its intent to bring back the painfully missed ice cream bar.
Popsicle Sprinklers ice cream bar
Popsicle's Sprinklers ice cream bar played a key role in the childhood of many '90s kids. The texture was unmatched, and it gave a perfectly zany sugar rush to the tastebuds. Complemented by a simple vanilla interior, this treat was palatable to even the pickiest of kids, and it's really a shame it isn't on the market anymore.
That's right — Popsicle Sprinklers were discontinued, allegedly around 2004. As far as we know, the company never gave a clear reason for the popular treat's disappearance. But many fans still have fond memories of the beloved ice cream bar, and this is another treat that's seen an online petition pleading for its return. Though Popsicle has acknowledged fans' desire to see Sprinklers return, it's a request that seems unlikely to be fulfilled.
Popsicle bubblegum swirl
Another unfortunately discontinued Good Humor product is the bubblegum swirl ice pop. The company holds fond memories of the popsicle, though, even dedicating a page to it on Good Humor's website. No, you couldn't blow a bubble with the yummy dessert, but it did taste pleasantly of bubblegum, which sent '90s kids swooning over it.
While the business has confirmed the product's discontinuation and even encouraged fans to reach out if they want to see the product return, no relaunch of the product has been announced yet. Luckily for those who miss the pink and blue popsicle, even though Popsicle no longer carries it, another company has taken on the task of recreating them. Try the version from OC Ice Cream for another taste of the bubblegum popsicle, and let us know what you think.
Ben & Jerry's oatmeal cookie chunk
Any long-time Ben & Jerry's customer has at least one favorite flavor that the brand stopped rolling out. The company even pays homage to many of its discontinued flavors on the flavor graveyard page of its website. Oatmeal cookie chunk, however, seems to hold a special place in the brand's heart and that of its fans.
The ice cream flavor first popped on the scene in 2003 as a limited offering, and the response was so positive that Ben & Jerry's added the flavor to its permanent lineup up until 2012. Its discontinuation left so many fans reeling that the company put out an official statement regarding its decision, saying that its oatmeal cookie supplier had stopped making the cookie and a good replacement couldn't be found. However, there was some light at the end of the tunnel — Ben & Jerry's released Oatmeal Dream Pie, a slightly reimagined version of oatmeal cookie chunk, in 2023.
Good Humor Mounds ice cream bars
Why has Good Humor bid goodbye to so many of its stellar ice cream treats? As with many discontinued products, we're assuming a decline in demand contributed to the stop. For the company's Mounds ice cream bars, that could be the case, given that dark chocolate and coconut can be a polarizing combination. It's also possible that the ice cream wasn't well-marketed during its short run — even fans of the candy bar seem to not know the Good Humor bar ever existed.
Though there's little track record of this ice cream bar (which supposedly only existed from around 2012 to 2015), it got a good review on Brand Eating, which particularly notes the ice cream's pleasant lightness. The ice cream center was made with nonfat milk, making it less creamy than other ice cream counterparts, which could have been a reason Mounds ice cream bar failed to grow in popularity.
Klondike York Peppermint Patty
The next on our list, Klondike York Peppermint Patty, has been off the market for over a decade — since around 2009. We, for one, are completely bummed we never got the chance to try the ice cream bars before they were pulled from shelves, as they sound utterly delicious.
Klondike customers have confirmed that they are indeed tasty, and named the company's York Peppermint Patty ice cream bars their favorite of the brand's offerings. However, Klondike has a mint chocolate chip flavor that might satisfy fans of the discontinued York ice cream, though they're not exactly the same.
Nestlé Flintstones push up pops
Ice cream truck fanatics might remember the iconic Flintstones push up ice cream pops. They were a '90s summer freezer staple, and we especially remember the melt-in-your-mouth texture of the soft orange sherbet ice cream, as well as the soggy cardboard we'd try to lick all the sherbet off of. These push up pops were every child's dream, and they were convenient for parents, too — the cardboard casing helped minimize the mess that often came with ice cream goods.
Believe it or not, this classic treat hasn't been completely discontinued. Push up pops can still be found in stores, sherbet and all, but you won't be able to find the Flintstones version anymore. We don't know about you, but we feel it wouldn't taste the same without the iconic characters endorsing the treat.
Mickey's Parade Ice Pops
We must admit, we were a bit surprised to find an entire Facebook page dedicated to pleading for the return of Mickey's Parade Ice Pops. We wondered what's so remarkable about these ice pops aside from the fun character shapes each flavor displays.
While the flavor trio was a classic one consisting of orange, cherry, and grape, the popsicle shapes are the biggest nostalgic sticking point of these ice pops. Several Reddit users remember them fondly, with one user saying they "haven't thought about these in close to 30 years." Given the longevity of the Disney brand, we must say we're a bit surprised the treat was discontinued. But who knows? Maybe the ice pops will one day be resurrected in one form or another.
Häagen Dazs sticky toffee pudding ice cream
This abandoned frozen treat will take you all the way back to 2006, when a flavor contest changed the Häagen Dazs ice cream scene for good. In 2006, Food Network and Häagen Dazs teamed up to hold a contest where fans submitted ideas for the next Häagen Dazs flavor. The result was Häagen Dazs' sticky toffee pudding ice cream limited-edition flavor, and customers are still reflecting fondly on the now-discontinued flavor.
One Yelp user who said they weren't the biggest fan of the Häagen Dazs brand called its sticky toffee pudding flavor their "new fave confection." If remembering this frozen treat has you craving some form of sticky toffee pudding, you can try making a sticky toffee pudding bundt cake and topping it with a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream for dessert.
Popsicle micro pops
Possibly one of the most unique on our discarded treats list, Popsicle's micro pops offered a "flavor explosion" that hasn't been replicated to this day, and we still remember the distinct feeling of biting into the popsicle and feeling its tiny orbs burst in our mouths. The distinctive red, white, and blue coloring is reminiscent of other famous frozen treats of the time, like the brand's popular Bomb Pops.
While it's unclear why Popsicle stopped producing micro pops (which disappeared from store shelves in the early 2000s), we can glean some welcome hints when we look at other products in the company's history. Most notable is Popsicle's very similar and now discontinued Shots frozen treat, which featured tiny ice beads that could be spooned or poured into your mouth. One Reddit user speculates that the Shots product evaporated into thin air because it presented a choking hazard; if true, that could have been a factor.
McDonald's stroopwafel McFlurry
If you frequented McDonald's in the summer of 2019, there's a good chance you noticed an unexpected yet welcome addition to the chain's dessert menu: the stroopwafel McFlurry. Though not an item American customers may immediately recognize, the Dutch-inspired dessert was introduced to McDonald's branches in the United States as part of its Worldwide Favorites menu, which also included Spain's Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, Canada's tomato mozzarella chicken sandwich, and Australia's cheesy bacon fries.
The stroopwafel McFlurry is remembered fondly, with one Reddit user saying it "was better than any other mcflurry ..." We aren't surprised it was such a smash — the limited release featured vanilla soft serve with rich caramel swirls and stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces. Caramel and ice cream are a welcome combination, and if you've ever had the famous Dutch stroopwafel, it's not hard to imagine that the McFlurry must have been a tasty dessert.
Starbucks ice cream
Starbucks customers who frequented the shop between 2009 and 2013 likely have vivid memories of one Starbucks product in particular: its java chip frappuccino ice cream. Though Starbucks' ice cream is no longer available, that doesn't stop fans from reminiscing about what one Reddit user calls "the single best coffee flavor ice cream ever made." Although there are fans who miss it to this day, they weren't enough to retain Starbucks' ice cream line. Actually, the coffee giant offered frozen treats in 1996, however, it tried to up sales by switching partners from Dreyer's/Edy's to Unilever in 2009 to no avail.
The ice cream isn't the only discontinued Starbucks food we sorely miss. The brand has said goodbye to many other fan-favorite products over the years, such as its cinnamon swirl coffee cake, almond croissant, and double chocolate loaf. We understand the need to innovate, but we'd like to beg Starbucks to take a public poll before discontinuing another of its beloved offerings.
Friendly's Wattamelon Roll
We all remember when the Covid-19 pandemic upturned our lives, but many may not know that it spelled the end for a beloved frozen summer treat: Friendly's Wattamelon Roll. The dessert enjoyed a long run and had been around since 1985 but was discontinued in 2021. Though the business hasn't confirmed if the discontinuation was pandemic-related, it's a reasonable assumption given the common supply shortages during that time.
The dessert didn't disappear forever, though, as the brand then released a reimagined Wattamelon Krunch Cake, which featured the same sherbert flavors but now boasted a "crunchies" topping. We can assume it wasn't the most popular, as it's no longer featured on Friendly's website, though other Krunch flavors are still available. It does seem Friendly's listened to pleas to bring back the iconic dessert; as of this article's publication, the company is offering a Wattamelon Sherbet Cake, though it looks markedly different from the original.
Good Humor Candy Center Crunch Ice Cream Bar
Another nostalgic treat for kids with a sweet tooth was Good Humor's Candy Center Crunch Ice Cream Bar. The company still pays homage to this beloved discontinued treat, which featured vanilla ice cream enveloping a chocolate center and a chocolate shell with crisp rice embedded in it. It was an ice cream and candy lover's dream, and many kids of the '80s and '90s still remember this treat. One Reddit user even took to the platform to express their grief, saying, "Growing up, these were the absolute only ice cream bars I'd purchase from the ice cream truck."
Though this version of the beloved treat can no longer be found, Good Humor did release a modified version of the classic. It's not the same as the original, as it now lacks the iconic crispy coating. However, the Candy Center Bar (which has been reinvented with a hazelnut addition) still boasts the candy interior. Though we haven't had the opportunity to taste it, if you see it in stores, try it out and let us know what you think.
Trader Joe's salted caramel gelato
Introduced to Trader Joe's store shelves in 2014, we're not sure why the brand's salted caramel gelato ever got the boot, especially considering how popular it was among customers. Even more appalling is the limited time the gelato graced store shelves — it was pulled less than two years after its initial release. Fans took to Reddit to say the ice cream's discontinuation left them "distraught." One user gave a very valid reason as to why they loved it so much, saying, "It was absolutely the best to put in cones because it was scoopable from the freezer."
Alas, sometimes products just come and go, and that seems to be the case with Trader Joe's' salted caramel gelato. We're happy to report, though, that salted caramel seems to be a favorite flavor combo for the company. It has many other salted caramel offerings as of this article's publication, including its brown butter salted caramel biscotti, caramel sea salt baking chips, and fleur de sel caramel sauce.
Nestlé Cool Creations Bug Pops
We know what you're thinking — bug popsicles? Yuck! But for a generation of kids, Nestlé's iconic Bug Pops were nothing short of whimsical and delicious. The company did a fantastic job branding these frozen pops, which housed gummy worm bugs and featured Lion King characters Timon and Pumbaa on the box. The product was released in conjunction with the characters' spin-off series in 1995 but was sadly discontinued two years later.
As it turns out, this snack was particularly polarizing due in no small part to its gummy worm inclusion. One Daily Meal writer has a simple explanation as to why they personally only semi-enjoyed the pops, saying, "Frozen gummy candy is just not that pleasant, as it becomes almost rock hard and too cold to really taste." It's very possible they aren't the only Bug Pop consumer who had this problem with the product, which could very well be a contributing factor to the product's relatively short lifespan.