The Starbucks Ice Cream That You've Probably Forgotten About

In late fall of 2010, Starbucks tried to up sales of its frozen treats with the release of its seasonal limited-edition flavor peppermint mocha. This didn't seem to move the needle much with regards to sales. Regardless, the three flagship flavors remained in stores around the country, and even to this day people still regale the ice cream line. One Reddit user remembers Starbucks' Java Chip as "the single best coffee flavor ice cream ever made."

Starbucks pulled the plug on its ice cream in 2013. The closest you can get to tasting the lost ice cream is by sipping its varieties of frappuccinos. In 2016, Starbucks did launch an affogato, which was ice cream adjacent, at limited locations, but it never made its way to a nationwide product.

If you're feeling nostalgic for that Starbucks coffee ice cream flavor, or you're looking for a new way to enjoy an old favorite, you can add a shot of espresso to a java chip frap. It's not exactly the same as cracking open a pint of ice cream, but it's the closest we're going to get until Starbucks decides it wants to get back on the ice cream horse. Hopefully, the next one won't melt away as quickly.