Whatever Happened To Popsicle Sprinklers?

Unfortunately, nobody on the internet seems to know what happened to the Sprinkler. Though there is no verifiable cause to explain the discontinuation, it was phased out as some prominent, long-running frozen treats were birthed. For example, the SpongeBob SquarePants popsicle was released in 2002 and can still be found in stores nationwide. A fellow Popsicle-brand item, Scribblers, debuted in the early 2000s. The crayon-shaped frozen treats have even been revamped with a Crayola partnership, and Scribblers can still be found in stores across the country.

Some fans were surprised to even learn that Sprinklers were gone. One such person was Caitlin Krehan, who started a petition on Change.org to bring back the dessert. Krehan cites the nostalgic emotions associated with the treat as a reason for its return. "This may not be a big deal to some people but this brought so much joy to people that I feel it's worthwhile to bring them back, even if it's for a limited time," Krehan wrote in the petition. The petition has 1,685 signatures to date.

Eventually, Krehan's petition gained traction on social media and even got the attention of Popsicle. "While we don't have plans on bringing these items back, we'll let our team know you'd like to see them return. Thanks for being a fan of Popsicle!" the brand wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. They even ended the message with a smiley-face emoji, but the response, it seems, was a bittersweet confirmation for fans of the ice cream truck staple.