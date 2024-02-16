Salt & Straw Co-Founder Shares Details About Upcoming Taco Bell Choco Taco Collab - Exclusive

Malek shared the background on Salt & Straw's history with its chocolate taco: "This is a recipe we've been working on — and serving off and on — for eight ... maybe 10 years now, so it's not brand new for us, but this partnership is. When the Choco Taco died the team at Taco Bell had a dream of bringing it back someday."

The ice cream aficionado explained why Taco Bell tapped the brand to help recreate the nostalgic treat, saying "We actually have a kind of cool connection with Taco Bell. The CEO [has been] really tied into the Portland art and food community. So he called us up, kind of cold called us, and was like 'Can we do something? I know you guys used to make this Choco Taco.' and I was like 'Yes! ... but I've only made like, 50 at a time.' I could never really figure it out. So we've been working with them for the past year trying to figure out how to redesign our techniques."

The two brands worked together closely to not only revamp the process to make the ice cream snack in larger batches but also to come up with a unique flavor and add some Taco Bell hot sauce-inspired sauces. "What we talked about a lot — I spent a few days at a time in the Taco Bell test kitchen — is what makes Taco Bell unique is the customization and personalization that people dive into. And so making these sweet hot sauces became a passion of mine." The three flavors we sampled consisted of sweet cinnamon wild berry, a sweet jam with little to no spice; mango jalapeño, which had a thinner consistency and quite a kick, though it was softened by the ripe fruit (Malek described the spice as "gentle"); and chocolate chili, which had an approachable heat.