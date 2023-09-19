Genmaicha Is The Japanese Pantry Staple That Elevates Stir-Fry And More

Tea comes in a dizzying array of varieties — in fact, experts estimate more than 20,000 teas exist. From matcha to jasmine, each of the types and subtypes of tea exhibits its own qualities. Japan alone has more than a dozen categories; talk about brewing possibilities.

For a low-caffeine variant, turn to Japanese genmaicha. Made with toasted brown or white rice and green tea, the beverage has a soothing toasted flavor underlaid by an herbal body. Its gentle taste and affordable price have increased its popularity and many now enjoy it before bed. But this tea can be used for cooking, too — melding with everything from rice dishes to stir-fries and tasty green-hued cakes.

Unlike other teas, genmaicha has both textural and flavor elements. Those lovely toasty, crispy rice kernels expand when heated, which is why it's nicknamed popcorn tea. This makes it stand out among other tea varieties and a compelling ingredient in culinary applications, too. Let's find out all the details.