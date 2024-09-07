Sticky Toffee Pudding Bundt Cake Recipe

Sticky toffee pudding, a favorite treat of Princess Kate, is nothing like the American concept of pudding. It's not a creamy custardy concoction but is instead more cake-like. In Britain, "pudding" is a general term for any dessert, and you'll find a subsection of steamed puddings, such as Christmas pudding, summer pudding, or spotted dick, which tend to be dense moist cakes served with sauces. Traditional sticky toffee pudding was steamed, but increasingly, for ease of preparation, it is now baked. Developer Jessica Morone provides a baked version, and explains, "This cake itself isn't sticky, the toffee sauce is." The cake, which contains naturally sweet dates, actually has only a ½ cup of sugar in it, making it mildly sweet but very flavorful

Morone's recipe is slightly different than the traditional British version. For one thing, the pudding is typically baked in single-serving cups, but here she's using an all-American bundt pan (this product was invented in Minnesota). Another difference is that in the U.K., people usually cook the pudding in the sauce, but here it's poured over the cooled cake or served on the side. The result is a showstopper of a dessert with all of the deep tender flavor and texture of the original cake, a delicious and foolproof toffee sauce, and the attractive form of a bundt cake.