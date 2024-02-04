The Classic British Dessert That Duchess Kate Absolutely Loves

Duchess Kate may have a flair for fashion, but she's also more than au fait with the most classic of British desserts; the sticky toffee pudding. A common feature on many pub menus, this dessert is Kate's favorite sweet. If you're not familiar with this old-school pud, you're in luck, because we've rounded up all the deets.

Sticky toffee pudding is made up of two utterly scrumptious elements; a fluffy cake made with soaked dates and a super-sweet toffee sauce that's poured over the top just before serving. The dates, which lend the cake a caramelly flavor, are soaked in hot water to soften them up before they're incorporated into a batter made with brown sugar, butter, eggs, flour, and treacle. If you've never used treacle before, think of it as being in the same family as molasses or corn syrup. While it isn't quite as thick or intense as molasses, it has a darker color and similar flavor that elicits a moist richness in the texture of baked goods.

Once steamed or baked, the cake is portioned up and served with a temptingly sweet sauce that's made by heating heavy cream, muscovado sugar, and butter together until they reach a thick but pourable consistency. The sugar lends the sauce a caramel-like aroma that seeps down into the cake, making it almost fudgy in texture.