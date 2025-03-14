How To Make Your Own Edible Cookie Dough That Tastes Like The Real Thing

Let's face it, we've all been guilty of sneaking a little nibble or two of cookie dough as we bake. Raw cookie dough is undeniably delicious, with an irresistibly-sweet flavor and addictive, soft texture. Sadly, because it's made with uncooked flour and egg, it's also unsafe for human consumption as it's a potential source of harmful bacteria. While there are several store bought edible cookie dough brands, nothing beats homemade. Thankfully, you can make raw cookie dough safe to eat without much effort at all, and in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Jessie Sheehan, a baker, recipe developer, and cookbook author of "Snackable Bakes," shared how.

"The best method, as well as the key ingredients, for making delicious edible cookie dough include: Microwaving your all-purpose flour to kill any bacteria (since you will be eating the dough raw), omitting the eggs, adding a little bit of liquid in the form of water or milk (to make up for the moisture lost by the lack of eggs)," Sheehan said. "As for the sugar, you can use a mixture of brown and granulated, just as you would when making regular chocolate chip cookies, and as for the unsalted butter, you can use it melted or at room temperature. Different recipes will call for butter at different temperatures." Preparing the edible cookie dough couldn't be any easier. In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars. From there, add in your flour, salt, water or milk, beating until combined.