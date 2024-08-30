Make Summer Treats Simple With This 3-Ingredient No Churn Ice Cream

Did you know you don't have to invest in an ice cream maker to make delicious homemade ice cream? With just three ingredients (cold heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, and a flavoring of your choice), plus a stand mixer or a mason jar with a lid, you can make the perfect summer treat.

To start, gather your three ingredients, with the third being your choice of extract, fruit, chocolate, crushed cookies, etc. Whip the heavy cream until soft to firm peaks form (you'll be whipping it more in a moment), then fold in the condensed milk. Whip again until stiff peaks form before folding in your final addition. Transfer the mixture to a plastic-wrap lined loaf pan or baking dish, cover, and freeze until set, a few hours to overnight.

If you're using a mason jar, instead of whipping the cream, you'll be using your arm muscles to shake the ingredients in the jar until the cream thickens. Then, cover and freeze the mixture. Before you serve this no-churn ice cream, let it sit on the counter at room temperature for a few minutes before digging in with an ice cream scoop. It should be smooth and creamy, and people will be surprised when you tell them you didn't actually churn the dessert in an ice cream maker.