Beyoncé's New Whisky Brand Pays Homage To Her Texas Roots
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter just launched a new whisky brand, SirDavis, with Moët Hennessy. SirDavis retails for $89 and is available for preorder until its launch in September 2024. This new and highly-anticipated whisky pays homage to Knowles-Carter's Texas roots. In Moët Hennessy's press release, Knowles-Carter stated, "When I discovered that my great-grandfather [Davis Hogue] had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy."
Knowles-Carter also pays homage to Texas with SirDavis' bottle design. Each eye-catching bottle of SirDavis is tall and made with ribbed glass that makes the spirit look luxurious, especially under bright light. Each bottle comes with a black medallion featuring a majestic bronzed horse in the center, representing Texas and strength. In addition, the whisky is bottled in that state.
While SirDavis is an American-made whisky, it follows the spelling convention of Scottish and Japanese whiskies, omitting the "e." The reason is because Knowles-Carter enjoys the distinct flavors of Japanese-style whiskies and envisioned crafting one herself. Thus, while SirDavis is in essence an American rye whiskey, it goes down like a Japanese whisky with a silky, smooth texture and mouthfeel.
SirDavis is Beyoncé's entry into the luxurious and opulent whisky world
Knowles-Carter and Moët Hennessy have perfectly timed SirDavis' launch. Whiskies and Bourbon have surged in popularity in recent years and American shoppers often run when they spot bargain Japanese whisky at Costco. Note, however, SirDavis is considered a luxury whisky.
SirDavis, while still on preorder, has already won awards in the spirits world. According to the Moët Hennessy press release, the 2023 SIP Awards named SirDavis "Best in Class," and awarded it Platinum. During the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition, SirDavis earned Gold and 95 points. This shouldn't come as a surprise, the distiller of SirDavis is Dr. Bill Lumsden, a five-time "International Whisky Competition Master Distiller of the Year."
Whisky connoisseurs will appreciate the carefully-crafted SirDavis mash bill, which includes 51% rye and 49% malted barley. Thanks to aging in sherry casks, SirDavis has tasting notes of fruits and warm spices. An American whisky that goes down velvety like Japanese whiskies? It's time to enjoy our whisky with our pinkies up to honor the queen of the BeyHive behind this opulent creation.
"In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis," stated Knowles-Carter (via the press release).