Beyoncé's New Whisky Brand Pays Homage To Her Texas Roots

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter just launched a new whisky brand, SirDavis, with Moët Hennessy. SirDavis retails for $89 and is available for preorder until its launch in September 2024. This new and highly-anticipated whisky pays homage to Knowles-Carter's Texas roots. In Moët Hennessy's press release, Knowles-Carter stated, "When I discovered that my great-grandfather [Davis Hogue] had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy."

Knowles-Carter also pays homage to Texas with SirDavis' bottle design. Each eye-catching bottle of SirDavis is tall and made with ribbed glass that makes the spirit look luxurious, especially under bright light. Each bottle comes with a black medallion featuring a majestic bronzed horse in the center, representing Texas and strength. In addition, the whisky is bottled in that state.

While SirDavis is an American-made whisky, it follows the spelling convention of Scottish and Japanese whiskies, omitting the "e." The reason is because Knowles-Carter enjoys the distinct flavors of Japanese-style whiskies and envisioned crafting one herself. Thus, while SirDavis is in essence an American rye whiskey, it goes down like a Japanese whisky with a silky, smooth texture and mouthfeel.