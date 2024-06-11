We Can Thank Wine For Bourbon's Surging Popularity

Bourbon is hot, and this isn't a reference to the sharp alcoholic burn that flares in the throat and races to the belly with each unadulterated sip. No, bourbon is having quite the moment. In fact, according to the Kentucky Distiller's Association, the industry saw a 495% increase in production between 1999 and 2021, and a record-breaking number of visitors have been rushing to Kentucky's Bourbon Trail — which, FYI, can take a week to fully traverse. Distilleries are pouring billions into expansion to meet demand. For a spirit that used to be considered grizzly and gauche, the numbers evidence a stunning turn of fortune that is thanks, in part, to wine.

On the face, bourbon and wine couldn't be more different. Wine is unabashedly fruity and simple. Grape juice is fermented with yeast and possibly aged for a bit. What's more? It covers a spectrum from red to white, rose to orange. Bourbon whiskey, on the other hand, is a bit more rigid and scientific. Legally made up of at least 51% corn, bourbon must be boiled and fermented into a "distiller's beer" before the exacting process of distillation and years of aging in new charred oak barrels as mandated. For all those differences, the two share the strong bond of being alcoholic beverages steeped in tradition, history, and a distinct marketing strategy that whiskey makers borrowed from savvy wine sellers.