How Long It Takes To Do The Entire Kentucky Bourbon Trail

For whiskey enthusiasts, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is a pilgrimage — a must-do experience, perhaps even a rite of passage. To tour the trail means driving through Kentucky (around the Louisville area) and visiting all 46 of the most popular bourbon distilleries in the state. These are typically distilleries that are part of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, with some names you might recognize — like the Evan Williams Experience shop in Louisville and Maker's Mark distillery in Loretto.

Most of the distilleries are located in the Louisville area, so if you're short on time, drive here first and see everything that the shops here have got to offer (Old Forester, Angel's Envy, etc.) But many legs of the trail will bring you out as far as a hundred miles west, which will be the case if you want to visit Green River Distillery in Owensboro.

For the standard touring experience, expect to stick around the area for a week, which will give you enough time to visit and enjoy the samples from the most interesting spots that are part of the trail. However, if you want to do the entire trail, it can take up to a month. Not just because distillery tours are often packed and you'll have to book ahead for weeks at a time, but it's also because there are notable distilleries, such as Buffalo Trace in Frankfort, roughly 60 miles east of Louisville, which, while not officially part of the trail, may warrant a detour!