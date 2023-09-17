12 Bourbon-Food Pairings You Need To Try

For the uninitiated, bourbon and whiskey are similar, but for true bourbon connoisseurs, bourbon is in a league of its own. While it's true that all bourbon is, in fact, whiskey, not all whiskey is bourbon. This means that bourbon has its own, specific standards to meet in order to be granted the "bourbon" label. In fact, bourbon, unlike many whiskeys, must be distilled in the United States in new, charred white oak barrels, and it must contain at least 51% corn. These requirements give bourbon a distinct flavor that sets it apart from other whiskeys.

Due to the differences between bourbon and whiskey, it's important to realize there are differences in food pairing choices, too. And given that 95% of the world's bourbon is produced in Kentucky, it only makes sense to turn to Jason Brauner, founder of Kentucky-based Bourbons Bistro, to learn which foods help bring out the vanilla and maple flavors of bourbon while also enhancing the foods you pair with it. Given that his restaurant offers more than 130 different bourbons and an ever-rotating menu of bourbon-inspired foods, there's no better resource to share their expertise. Of course, some bourbon fans are bound to say that bourbon pairs well with every food, but if you're looking for the very best pairings, consider the following options.