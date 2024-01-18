The 12 Best Japanese Whiskies

The world of Japanese whisky is one that has delighted connoisseurs, despite dealing out a measure of frustration. For the most part, today's Japanese whiskies can trace their roots back to Scotland, after the modern industry's founding fathers were inspired to recreate scotch at home with its own distinctly Japanese flavor. The result was a collection of exemplary whiskies, which were largely overlooked by the global market until a few decades ago. The international introduction of Japanese whiskies took the world by storm, and as they began to garner globally recognized accolades, business continued to boom.

The drawback, however, was that this surge in popularity came as something of a surprise to Japan's distillers, who weren't prepared to meet the demand. As older whiskies were used up, even the country's most prominent whisky-makers were forced to replace them with younger, non-age statement (NAS) blends, meaning some of the best bottles are rare and can be eye-wateringly expensive.

In the interest of accessibility, this list contains whiskies that are still relatively easy to get hold of, and includes a handful of whiskies that might not be considered world-class, but are excellent value for money and will easily tide you over while Japanese distillers replenish their supplies. They are also all bottles that I've personally tried over a long career in hospitality, and have been of a high enough quality that I've stocked more than a few of them in bars and restaurants I've managed throughout my time in the industry.