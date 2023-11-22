The Quality Difference Between Single Malt And Blended Whiskey

Determining the quality of a spirit can be tricky. With extensive rows of products gracing the shelves of a liquor store, selecting between bottles can feel overwhelming. Especially when it comes to whiskey, deconstructing the nomenclature is a helpful start. Untangling the descriptors on the bottle — many of which are legally regulated by country — can provide insight into pinpointing the optimal taste.

When it comes to markers of quality, few terms in the whiskey world have the regard of single malt. Especially amongst Scotch varieties, this style of production is known for its complexity and variety of flavors, which is backed up by a heftier price tag. The whiskey type is undeniably of high quality but that is not to say it's outright better than all blended expressions. Both categories offer their own unique attributes with significant variance between producers. So, let's dive into what quality differences to expect between single malt and blended whiskey.