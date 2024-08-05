Make The Absolute Best Cookies And Cream Ice Cream With Only 3 Easy Ingredients

If you're looking to customize this ice cream, the easiest way to do so is to swap out the Oreos for another type of cookie. For example, maybe you prefer the vanilla flavor of Golden Oreos to traditional chocolate Oreos. Or, you may want to switch it up by using lemon or mint Oreos, either of which would make for a refreshing twist to the sweet treat. However, you don't have to stick to just Oreos. You can swap in shortbread cookies or even crunchy chocolate chip cookies.

As for how to serve the ice cream, you can always simply serve a few scoops of it in a bowl or on a cone and it will be delicious — or you could dress it up. Add a dollop of whipped cream, a drizzle of hot fudge sauce for more chocolatey goodness or, for a different burst of sweet flavors, bourbon caramel sauce. For some crunch, top the ice cream with chopped nuts or granola, or you could mix those directly into the ice cream during the baking process.

To play more into the cookie element of the ice cream, you can use the homemade treat to make ice cream sandwiches. After all, our guide on the tips you need to make the best ice cream sandwiches suggests using homemade ice cream.