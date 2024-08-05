Make The Absolute Best Cookies And Cream Ice Cream With Only 3 Easy Ingredients
Making homemade cookies and cream ice cream is much easier than you think. In fact, it only requires three ingredients, all of which you may already have in your kitchen. As seen in a TikTok video shared by Matthew Merrill, all you need for the easy recipe is 2 cups heavy cream, one 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk, and between 15 and 20 Oreos.
To start, pour the heavy whipping cream into a mixing bowl; use either a whisk or a handheld mixer to beat the cream until stiff peaks form. Then, fold in the sweetened condensed milk. If you don't mind making this into a four-ingredient recipe, you can also add a splash of vanilla extract, which will enhance the flavor. Next, place the Oreos in a resealable plastic bag and crush them. Add the crushed Oreos to the mixing bowl, then combine with the cream and sweetened condensed milk. Once thoroughly mixed, transfer the mixture to a loaf pan and stick it in the freezer for about six hours or overnight before serving, otherwise, the ice cream may be too runny.
How to customize and serve the 3-ingredient ice cream
If you're looking to customize this ice cream, the easiest way to do so is to swap out the Oreos for another type of cookie. For example, maybe you prefer the vanilla flavor of Golden Oreos to traditional chocolate Oreos. Or, you may want to switch it up by using lemon or mint Oreos, either of which would make for a refreshing twist to the sweet treat. However, you don't have to stick to just Oreos. You can swap in shortbread cookies or even crunchy chocolate chip cookies.
As for how to serve the ice cream, you can always simply serve a few scoops of it in a bowl or on a cone and it will be delicious — or you could dress it up. Add a dollop of whipped cream, a drizzle of hot fudge sauce for more chocolatey goodness or, for a different burst of sweet flavors, bourbon caramel sauce. For some crunch, top the ice cream with chopped nuts or granola, or you could mix those directly into the ice cream during the baking process.
To play more into the cookie element of the ice cream, you can use the homemade treat to make ice cream sandwiches. After all, our guide on the tips you need to make the best ice cream sandwiches suggests using homemade ice cream.