18 Discontinued Snacks That '90s Kids Are Still Mourning

The easiest way to lure a millennial into conversation is to bring up nostalgia as a way to distract them from the harsh realities of adulthood. Something like iconic TV shows, stores in the mall, toys, and the one that unites us all — food. Many snacks that were popular in the '90s are still around today, though they may not taste the same as you remember. Some Reddit users claim that treats like Reese's peanut butter cups, Little Debbie snack cakes, and Butterfinger have changed their recipes from what we might remember, but there are a handful of snacks that no longer exist today that '90s kids still yearn for.

Although many of these snacks no longer exist, their memories remain fresh. The experience of shopping for them is a fun reminder of childhood and the innovations in food that '90s kids were privileged to experience. These days, we may only see them as grainy product photos on nostalgia-themed Instagram accounts or as TikToks of old commercials, but let's take a trip down memory lane to relive some of the best discontinued snacks from the '90s.