Review: Pop-Tarts' New Ice Cream Sandwiches Are A Must-Try For Any '90s Kid

Frosted Strawberry is the perfect refreshing flavor for summertime. It has that classic strawberry flavor, with the strawberry ice cream creating a light fruitiness. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the overall taste is comparable to a fresh, uncooked Pop-Tart. It feels nostalgic but new at the same time. But that also means that it doesn't have the added crisp texture and almost nutty flavor of the toasted crust. Keep this in mind, because if you prefer toasted Pop-Tarts, you may not be a fan of the flavor and texture this offers.

The strawberry ice cream offers a burst of strawberry flavor that pairs nicely with the Pop-Tarts without overpowering their flavors (which is an issue with one of the other flavors). Texture-wise, the little sprinkles offer a slight crunch, and the frosting is crisp and sweet, while the pastry itself shatters as you bite into it. The Pop-Tarts have a small amount of filling in the center — surely not as much as it shows on the packaging. Because it's frozen, you're not getting that gooey effect that you would with a freshly heated Pop-Tart, but that's to be expected.

I wish there was more strawberry filling within the pastry, but overall, this was the best-executed of the three flavors. The ice cream balances the pastry, and the two work harmoniously — you can taste both in every bite, rather than one or the other, and it delivers a fun play on a classic flavor. One Frosted Strawberry sandwich has 230 calories, 9 grams of fat, 37 grams of carbohydrates, and 19 total grams of sugar.