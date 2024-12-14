15 Pop-Tarts Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

I have been on a breakfast food kick recently — which seems weird to say, as I'm someone who's seemingly always on a breakfast food kick. While I love nothing more than making a well-thought-out batch of French toast or a savory spread of bagels, eggs, and hash, I also can appreciate the convenience that ready-made breakfast items can offer. And when it comes to convenience, seemingly no brand can outrank Pop-Tarts.

These breakfast pastries (if you can even call them that) come two to a pack — a move initially made to cut down on packaging costs. I have fond memories of splitting packs of these as a kid with my parents and excitedly peering into the grocery bag to see what flavor my parents picked up from the store that week. Believe it or not, Pop-Tarts, as of the date of publication, come in 24 flavors — not including its Bites lineup. As a kid, I would have been lucky to have tried three Pop-Tarts products total, which is why I set out to sample all of the flavors that I could find and rank them from worst to best.

Will the beloved brown sugar cinnamon beat out the strawberry milkshake newcomer? In order to decide, I sampled each of these pastries, both warmed up in the toaster and cold, to see which had the best flavor and more accurately represented the flavor it was trying to depict on the package.

