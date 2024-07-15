17 Desserts This Camping Cookbook Author Recommends For Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Summer is the season of outdoor cooking. And, no, I'm not just talking about the idea of throwing a couple of hot dogs on the grill, grabbing the crock of baked beans, and having yourself a barbecue. Rather, it's the time of year when you can try your hand at cooking over an open campfire, just like people had to do before they invented stovetops and ovens.

Most people can fare well with cooking savory foods over an open flame, or inevitably turn to the pack of trail mix and canned beans in their hiking pack for when something doesn't pan out. But, what about the best meal of the day: dessert?

While s'mores are the quintessential campfire treat, there's actually more to fireside desserts than just that. And no one would know that better than Steven Rinella, author of "The MeatEater Outdoor Cookbook." His book shares a ton of different recipes, both savory and sweet, for all levels of outdoors people. He gave me some of his top tips for making desserts outdoors and how you can master the flame to craft tantalizing sweet treats to try on your next adventure.