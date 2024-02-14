16 Absolute Best Ways To Use Canned Pie Filling

Every ingredient has its place, but there's one item some people tend to treat with skepticism: canned pie filling. For those unfamiliar, canned pie filling isn't the same as canned fruit. It's often already sweetened and spiced, and is meant to serve as a convenient option when you don't want to pit, peel, cut, slice, and cook fresh pie filling.

There are clearly reasons for canned pie filling to exist, but many avid bakers prefer to make their own from-scratch versions. They have their own flavor combos in mind, or perhaps they don't like how sweet pie filling tends to be. Yet we believe pie filling has its place in the kitchen — even ones owned by those who distrust this product. That's because pie filling is more versatile than you might imagine. Ready to be convinced? We've rounded up some of the best ways to use this sugary product that don't actually involve pies.