Sweeten Up Overnight Oats With The Addition Of Canned Pie Filling

The post-holiday season may seem like the only acceptable time to eat pie for breakfast, but overnight oats offer another option. Overnight oats are versatile in nature, taking on the flavors of different desserts while still being an "adult" breakfast. The addition of pie filling in oats helps use up any lingering cans taking up space in your pantry while creatively exploring the different ways to sweeten up this simple breakfast. The result? A dish that's as sweet as pie while still being relatively healthy.

To make the pie-inspired overnight oats, follow the usual process — stir oatmeal, milk, yogurt, and any other additions (such as chia seeds or almonds) together in a jar. Then, top off the oats with the canned pie filling. To mimic the texture of pie, you can create a "crust" by sprinkling crumbled cookies or crackers on top of the oats prior to placing them in the fridge.