Mountain Pies Are Like Savory And Sweet Campfire Paninis

As the sun sets behind the rugged mountains and the crackling sound of a campfire fills the air, after a long day of hiking, everyone is (seriously) hungry. While there are recommended foods to enjoy on the trail and some incredible recipes made for camping, today, it's all about mountain pies. These campfire creations transcend the marshmallow-chocolate rut, offering a world of flavor that's equal parts portable picnic and handheld pizza party. And the best part? There are savory and sweet options, letting each camper tailor their mountain pie to suit their taste buds.

This simple yet ingenious camping treat involves sandwiching ingredients between two slices of bread and toasting the creation over an open flame. The result is a warm, gooey, and satisfying meal that can be customized to suit both savory and sweet cravings. The magic happens in a mountain pie iron –- a handheld, hinged metal contraption that clamps the bread slices together, enclosing the fillings within. So, why the comparison to paninis? Because, at their heart, mountain pies are just that: Two slices of bread pressed together, bursting with delicious fillings. The pie iron holds everything together while infusing the bread with a hint of smoky magic. Set over a campfire, the heat crisps the bread's outer layers while simultaneously melting the fillings.