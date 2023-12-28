Bubble Up Desserts Combine Pie Filling And Biscuits For The Ultimate Easy Treat

Combining two desserts into one isn't a new concept; cronuts, cruffins, and brookies are just a few hybrid dessert mashups with equally clever names. Bubble up desserts are a sweet and savory mashup that lies somewhere between cobbler and bread pudding. Bubble ups toss store-bought savory biscuit dough into a bowl with canned pie filling doctored with baking spices, brown sugar, and butter. True to its name, the biscuit dough and pie filling bubble up into a puffy, oozing dessert casserole. Biscuit dough is buttery, fluffy, and flakey, making for a delicious premade swap for pie crust or scratch-made cobbler dough. Plus, the pie filling effectively infuses the dough with sweet, spicy, fruity flavors as it bakes.

Both pie filling and canned biscuit dough are widely available, with many different flavors and textures to choose from. You can also add extra fruit to your pie filling or toasted nuts to the mix to give your bubble up a personalized, homemade touch. Bubble up desserts are just as tasty as pie or cobbler and require only half the effort. They're a one-bowl dessert that you toss all the ingredients into, mix up, then spread into a casserole dish and throw into the oven to bake for around 45 minutes.