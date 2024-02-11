16 Creative Ways To Use Extra Ice Cream Cones

Ice cream has a long, storied history that dates back more than 4,000 years. However, ice cream cones are a relatively new invention. Italian immigrant Italo Marchiony created the first modern ice cream cone in 1896 and patented it in 1903.

But the ice cream cone has a more serendipitous origin story, too. Around the same time, a Syrian man named Ernest Hamwi had a concession stand at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. Legend says he was selling zalabis, a fried dough pastry similar to funnel cakes, next to a popular ice cream vendor who ran out of bowls. In a moment of ingenuity, Hamwi rolled one of his confections into a cone and the neighboring vendor filled it with ice cream. Customers from all over the world were thrilled by the newfound treat!

After the event, Hamwi established the Cornucopia Waffle Company, followed by the Missouri Cone Company in 1910. Today, there are dozens of ice cream cone brands on grocery store shelves. But once you open up a box, they quickly go stale — and homemade waffle cones last even less time.

However, there are several creative ways to use extra ice cream cones. Some methods are simple, like using cone pieces as chips or as additions to snack mixes, while others use ice cream cones in sweet and savory recipes. Here are our favorite ways to use up waffle, sugar, and cake cones in the kitchen.