Cathedral Cookies 3 Ways Recipe

If you're looking for some beautiful and delicious holiday cookie recipes to try this season, these cathedral cookies from recipe developer Tess Le Moing are just what you need. These multicolored treats, which are sometimes also called "church windows," combine chocolate, marshmallows, and walnuts into show-stopping cookies reminiscent of stained glass windows. Besides being full of tasty textures and having a distinctive look, these cookies are really easy to make. You don't even have to turn on your oven!

Cathedral cookies are traditionally made with coconut, but Le Moing did a little research and decided to come up with different mix-ins. "Some people said that coconut wasn't their favorite choice for coating the logs," said Le Moing. "That gave me the idea to offer some alternatives. The tropical flavor is the classic recipe, while the other two are my own variations." All you need to make these cookies are some chocolate, marshmallows, walnuts, and a few pantry staples, making these a low-stress option for a busy holiday season.