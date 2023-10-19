Baked Apple Chip Granola Recipe

If you're into oats and love a good crunch, chances are you're a fan of granola. Whether you like it as a topper for yogurt or ice cream, with milk as a cereal, or as a standalone snack, it's pretty hard to beat that sweet and savory combination. This recipe for baked apple chip granola includes a burst of apple flavor making it a perfect fit for the fall season.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love having a batch of granola on hand at all times and because I consume a lot of it, I want to make sure it's healthy." The beauty of homemade granola is that you can control exactly what goes in, so you can limit sugar while still ensuring there's a sweet, balanced touch. Keep reading to learn how to bring in the fall season with a batch of baked apple chip granola. It actually might become a year-round favorite!