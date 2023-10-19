Baked Apple Chip Granola Recipe
If you're into oats and love a good crunch, chances are you're a fan of granola. Whether you like it as a topper for yogurt or ice cream, with milk as a cereal, or as a standalone snack, it's pretty hard to beat that sweet and savory combination. This recipe for baked apple chip granola includes a burst of apple flavor making it a perfect fit for the fall season.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love having a batch of granola on hand at all times and because I consume a lot of it, I want to make sure it's healthy." The beauty of homemade granola is that you can control exactly what goes in, so you can limit sugar while still ensuring there's a sweet, balanced touch. Keep reading to learn how to bring in the fall season with a batch of baked apple chip granola. It actually might become a year-round favorite!
Gather the ingredients for baked apple chip granola
To make this recipe, start by picking up some Honeycrisp apples in the produce department. "This is my favorite type of apple to use in this recipe but gala or Fiji will work as well," Hahn shares,
Then head over the dry goods aisle and grab some rolled oats, chopped pecans, pumpkin seeds, slivered almonds, maple syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla. Check your spice cabinet for cinnamon, ground ginger, and nutmeg. "If you have apple pie spice on hand you can use 1 ½ teaspoon of that instead of the individual spices," Hahn shares.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 250 F.
Step 2: Core the apples
Core the apples.
Step 3: Slice the apples
Slice the apples ⅛-inch thick. A mandolin will help you get uniform slices.
Step 4: Bake the apple slices
Lay the apple slices out in a single layer on 2 baking sheets, sprinkle on ½ teaspoon of cinnamon, and bake for 1 hour 15 minutes.
Step 5: Cool the slices
Remove the slices from the oven and let them cool while you make the granola.
Step 6: Change oven temperature
Increase oven temperature to 300 F.
Step 7: Mix the dry ingredients
In a large bowl mix the oats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, and almonds.
Step 8: Mix the wet ingredients
In another bowl combine the maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, ginger, and nutmeg.
Step 9: Combine both mixtures
Add the syrup/spice mixture to the oat mixture and stir well.
Step 10: Bake the granola
Spread the granola out on a baking sheet and put it into the oven and bake for 45 minutes. Let the granola cool for 20 minutes.
Step 11: Break up the granola
Break apart the granola and place it into a bowl.
Step 12: Break down the apple chips
Break down apple pieces and add to the granola.
Step 13: Serve or store the granola
The granola is ready to serve or store.
How should you slice the apples for this baked apple chip granola?
Our first step in this recipe is to remove the apple cores. If you have an apple corer tool, this will be your best bet. If not, a paring knife will do the trick, but it can be labor intensive.
You have a few options when working with the apple slices in this recipe. "I've sliced the apples very thin to create a chip-like consistency. If you don't have a mandolin, you can slice the apples by hand, but it will be a slower process," Hahn explains, adding, "A serrated knife will be the easiest tool to use." The other option is to cut them a little thicker, which results in a chewier apple piece. You can go about this method by cutting the apples about ¼-inch thick and follow the same cook-time.
To extend the shelf life of the granola with larger apple pieces, you can make or use dehydrated apples. This involves either using a dehydrator appliance set at 140 F or using your oven at the lowest setting and cooking for 6 hours.
What pairs well with the apple chip granola?
Apple chip granola is a versatile and flavorful addition to various dishes, and it can be served in a variety of ways. The most classic way to serve apple chip granola is with milk (dairy or non-dairy) or yogurt. Pour milk over a bowl of granola or layer it with yogurt for a satisfying breakfast or snack.
Top a smoothie bowl with apple chip granola for added texture, crunch, and flavor. The combination of creamy smoothie and crunchy granola is a delicious treat. Mix apple chip granola with a variety of fresh fruits to create a refreshing fruit salad. It adds a crunchy element and sweet apple flavor to the mix. Sprinkle apple chip granola on top of a bowl of oatmeal to add sweetness and a satisfying crunch.
Combine the apple chip granola with chia pudding, almond milk, and a drizzle of honey for a nutritious and filling chia pudding bowl. Use the granola as a topping for muffins, quick bread, or even pancakes. It also adds flavor and crunch to your baked goods.
- 2 Honeycrisp apples
- 2 ½ teaspoons cinnamon, divided
- 2 cups rolled oats
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- ½ cup pumpkin seeds
- ½ cup slivered almonds
- ⅓ cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- Preheat the oven to 250 F.
- Core the apples.
- Slice the apples ⅛-inch thick. A mandolin will help you get uniform slices.
- Lay the apple slices out in a single layer on 2 baking sheets, sprinkle on ½ teaspoon of cinnamon, and bake for 1 hour 15 minutes.
- Remove the slices from the oven and let them cool while you make the granola.
- Increase oven temperature to 300 F.
- In a large bowl mix the oats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, and almonds.
- In another bowl combine the maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, ginger, and nutmeg.
- Add the syrup/spice mixture to the oat mixture and stir well.
- Spread the granola out on a baking sheet and put it into the oven and bake for 45 minutes. Let the granola cool for 20 minutes.
- Break apart the granola and place it into a bowl.
- Break down apple pieces and add to the granola.
- The granola is ready to serve or store.
|Calories per Serving
|437
|Total Fat
|27.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.2 g
|Total Sugars
|18.3 g
|Sodium
|4.6 mg
|Protein
|9.9 g