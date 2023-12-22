No-Bake Candy Cane Cheesecake Bars Recipe
Festive and utterly irresistible, recipe developer Tanika Douglas's no-bake white chocolate candy cane cheesecake bars are a medley of flavors and textures that redefine Christmas dessert. Picture this: A moreish base of finely crushed Oreos bound together with a delicate touch of melted butter, offering a harmonious contrast to the creamy, dreamy filling that follows. The star of the show? White chocolate melted to smooth perfection and seamlessly blended with cream cheese, thickened cream, powdered sugar, peppermint essence, and a hint of lemon juice. The result? A velvety, mint-infused cheesecake batter that promises to satisfy.
But, the magic doesn't stop there. Candy canes, the quintessential holiday symbol, top off this divine creation. Their crunch and minty freshness add a delightful pop of color and flavor, making each bite the perfect balance of sweet, creamy, freshness. The beauty of this dessert lies not just in its taste but also in its simplicity of preparation. With easy-to-follow steps and minimal cooking time, these bars allow you to revel in the joy of creating a festive masterpiece without the hassle.
So, whether you're an avid dessert enthusiast or simply someone seeking to elevate your holiday menu, indulge in these deliciously creamy white chocolate candy cane cheesecake bars. They're tantalizing treats that celebrate the festive season.
Gather the ingredients for the white chocolate candy cane cheesecake bars
To create these deliciously creamy white chocolate candy cane cheesecake bars, you will need: Oreos, butter, white chocolate, cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, peppermint essence, lemon juice, and candy canes.
Step 1: Line the sheet pan
Line a 7x11-inch sheet pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: Smash the Oreos
Place the Oreos into a bag and beat with a rolling pin into a fine crumb.
Step 3: Mix the Oreo crumbs and butter
Pour the smashed Oreos and melted butter into a small mixing bowl and mix until well combined.
Step 4: Form the cheesecake base
Press the Oreo mixture into the lined sheet pan and place in the freezer to set for 20 minutes.
Step 5: Melt the white chocolate
Place the white chocolate pieces into a heatproof bowl and melt in the microwave in 20-second intervals, stirring intermittently, until melted. Set aside melted white chocolate to cool.
Step 6: Make the cheesecake filling
Add the cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, peppermint essence, and lemon juice to a large bowl. Beat with electric beaters until fluffy.
Step 7: Add the white chocolate
Add the cooled melted white chocolate and beat until combined.
Step 8: Make the cheesecake
Spoon the cream mixture over the Oreo base and smooth over.
Step 9: Garnish with the candy canes
Roughly chop the candy canes and sprinkle over the cheesecake.
Step 10: Refrigerate the cheesecake
Place the cheesecake into the fridge to set for 3 hours.
Step 11: Slice the cheesecake and serve
Slice the cheesecake into 12 bars. Serve and enjoy.
Can I use another cookie for the base of these candy cane cheesecake bars?
While the original recipe calls for Oreos for the cheesecake base, the beauty of creativity lies in the freedom to experiment with and tailor recipes to individual preferences. Substituting Oreos with a different type of cookie can bring a unique twist to these white chocolate candy cane cheesecake bars while still maintaining the essence of this festive dessert.
When considering alternative cookies for the base, opt for varieties that complement the flavors of the cheesecake filling. Chocolate-based cookies similar to Oreos would work wonderfully, offering that classic chocolaty crunch. Consider chocolate graham crackers and chocolate digestives as good potential substitutes. If you prefer a departure from chocolate, other cookies can be explored for a distinct twist. Shortbread cookies or buttery vanilla biscuits can impart a more delicate and buttery note to the base, creating an interesting contrast against the creamy cheesecake.
While substituting the cookies is easy, it's important that the mixture of crumbs and butter resembles wet sand. Each cookie variety has different moisture levels. If the crumb mixture is too dry, simply add a little more melted butter to achieve the desired texture and stability. Whether sticking with the tried-and-true Oreos or opting for an alternative cookie, the joy of cooking lies in adapting recipes to suit your palate, making each creation a deliciously unique experience.
Can I create one, large candy cane cheesecake instead of bars?
Adapting Douglas's white chocolate candy cane cheesecake bars into a single, grand cheesecake is not only possible but also a fantastic idea for those seeking a show-stopping dessert centerpiece. The versatility of this recipe allows for a seamless transformation from bars to a stunning, single cheesecake that's perfect for special occasions or larger gatherings.
To create a singular cheesecake masterpiece, you'll follow the same steps as the bar version but adjust the preparation and presentation accordingly:
- Crust: Instead of pressing the Oreo mixture into a sheet pan, use a springform pan with removable sides. Press the crushed Oreo–and–melted butter mixture firmly onto the bottom of the springform pan, ensuring an even layer that covers the entire base.
- Chilling: Refrigerate the cheesecake, following the setting time specified in the original recipe. Typically, a larger cheesecake may require a slightly longer setting time to ensure that it's firm and perfectly set.
- Serving: Once set, release the sides of the springform pan carefully to reveal the stunning, single cheesecake. Slice into generous portions and serve to awe your guests with its decadent layers and festive garnish.
This adaptation from bars to full-sized cheesecake retains all the delightful flavors and textures of the original recipe while presenting it in a grander, more elegant form. The creamy, mint-infused filling atop the chocolaty crust, adorned with crushed candy canes, promises a spectacular dessert experience that's bound to impress.
- 27 Oreo cookies
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 16 ounces white chocolate, broken into pieces
- 16 ounces cream cheese
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons peppermint essence
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 10 candy canes
- Line a 7x11-inch sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Place the Oreos into a bag and beat with a rolling pin into a fine crumb.
- Pour the smashed Oreos and melted butter into a small mixing bowl and mix until well combined.
- Press the Oreo mixture into the lined sheet pan and place in the freezer to set for 20 minutes.
- Place the white chocolate pieces into a heatproof bowl and melt in the microwave in 20-second intervals, stirring intermittently, until melted. Set aside melted white chocolate to cool.
- Add the cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, peppermint essence, and lemon juice to a large bowl. Beat with electric beaters until fluffy.
- Add the cooled melted white chocolate and beat until combined.
- Spoon the cream mixture over the Oreo base and smooth over.
- Roughly chop the candy canes and sprinkle over the cheesecake.
- Place the cheesecake into the fridge to set for 3 hours.
- Slice the cheesecake into 12 bars. Serve and enjoy.
|Calories per Serving
|665
|Total Fat
|48.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|27.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.8 g
|Cholesterol
|92.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|54.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|45.0 g
|Sodium
|267.2 mg
|Protein
|7.2 g