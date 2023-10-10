19 Tips For Making High-Quality Shortbread

Shortbread cookies are something that every baker should know how to bake regardless of experience level. The ingredients are much simpler than other cookie recipes, as these cookies require only flour, butter, and sugar. There's no tricky leavening or difficult piping here either, but you can take your shortbread a step above by adding a drizzle of chocolate, nuts, or dried fruits to the batter or finished cookies. You can also use shortbread cookies as the base for other desserts, like crumbled up into a cookie crust for a cheesecake or as the bottom layer of the famed millionaire's shortbread (which tastes nothing short of a million bucks).

But, as we know, having fewer ingredients doesn't mean also lowering the difficulty of these cookies. In order to reach the desired "short" texture, you have to be careful about what ingredients you use, your methods, and your baking routine. Here are some of our tips for buttery, snappy shortbread that would win you the applause of any cookie aficionado.