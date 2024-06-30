Campfire Banana Splits Are The Unique Dessert To Try On Your Next Trip

If you're looking for something sweet to snack on during your next trip into the great outdoors, we have options for you. While you can always put together a batch of fancy s'mores, you can also get a bit more creative by pulling off banana splits at your campsite. Fans of bananas foster will love this inventive approach to serving banana splits under the stars.

Simply wrap bananas in foil and place onto a hot grill or straight on top of burning coals. For an extra sweet and gooey effect, you can pack bananas with mini marshmallows and chocolate chips before throwing the loaded fruit into the fire. Assemble these pieces in advance for easy work once you're ready to serve dessert. Should you have cooled containers to stash ice cream, you can plop dollops on top of these delicious treats or crown servings with salted caramel sauce, chocolate syrup, or peanut butter drizzles for a dessert that is worth every minute you had to travel to reach your destination.