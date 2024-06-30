Campfire Banana Splits Are The Unique Dessert To Try On Your Next Trip
If you're looking for something sweet to snack on during your next trip into the great outdoors, we have options for you. While you can always put together a batch of fancy s'mores, you can also get a bit more creative by pulling off banana splits at your campsite. Fans of bananas foster will love this inventive approach to serving banana splits under the stars.
Simply wrap bananas in foil and place onto a hot grill or straight on top of burning coals. For an extra sweet and gooey effect, you can pack bananas with mini marshmallows and chocolate chips before throwing the loaded fruit into the fire. Assemble these pieces in advance for easy work once you're ready to serve dessert. Should you have cooled containers to stash ice cream, you can plop dollops on top of these delicious treats or crown servings with salted caramel sauce, chocolate syrup, or peanut butter drizzles for a dessert that is worth every minute you had to travel to reach your destination.
The sweetest serving with little fuss
While the foil-wrapped treats can double as convenient containers to scoop into, you can also prepare this dessert using cast iron pans. Should you have a cast iron pan or griddle at your disposal, you can slice greased bananas and cook them covered for a similar cooked effect as the foil-wrapped approach. Top roasted bananas with ingredients that offer a crunchy contrast, like pre-toasted walnuts and cashews, sesame and pumpkin seeds, homemade granola, or freeze-dried fruits. An extra sprinkle of caramel or carob chips on top of your toasted creations can add sweet texture and snap.
If you didn't have time to pre-assemble and wrap bananas before you stepped out the door, let the eaters in your adventure party design their own desserts by topping bananas as they wish. This is one of the easiest recipes you can literally throw together, and foil-wrapped bananas require little in the way of cleaning up, making campsite banana splits an easy choice when designing menus for camping excursions.