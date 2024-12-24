The Absolute Best Pop-Tart Flavor Is A Fruity Classic

We wouldn't be making any news-worthy headlines if we said "Pop-Tarts rule." That's why we're upping the confectionery ante by naming one flavor as the best Pop-Tart of all time. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of the 15 best Pop-Tart flavors, classic Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts beat out the competition to claim the number-one spot. We love this one so much, in fact, that we're here to elaborate on what makes it so legendary.

Advertisement

In proper fruit-line fashion, they are coated in a lush shellac of white frosting dotted with multicolored sprinkles. As we mentioned in our review, cherry, strawberry, and raspberry are all certainly iconic, delicious, and represent the quintessential "Pop-Tart" brand to a tee. The issue is that these flavors aren't different enough from one another; blueberry stands out from the pack.

We also gave Frosted Blueberry major points for piety to the titular "blueberry" flavor, explaining, "[T]his flavor both smells and tastes exactly like a sweetened blueberry jam. Like the raspberry and cherry pastries, there was a little bit of a tangy flavor that grounded the blueberry undertones in reality, rather than making it taste too much like synthetic, fake fruit." This synthetic taste is an aspect many home cooks try to avoid by baking homemade Pop-Tarts (we have a few tips for making them less crumbly, by the way). But, with the Frosted Blueberry flavor, this problem area is nowhere in the equation (hungry yet?).

Advertisement