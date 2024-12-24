The Absolute Best Pop-Tart Flavor Is A Fruity Classic
We wouldn't be making any news-worthy headlines if we said "Pop-Tarts rule." That's why we're upping the confectionery ante by naming one flavor as the best Pop-Tart of all time. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of the 15 best Pop-Tart flavors, classic Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts beat out the competition to claim the number-one spot. We love this one so much, in fact, that we're here to elaborate on what makes it so legendary.
In proper fruit-line fashion, they are coated in a lush shellac of white frosting dotted with multicolored sprinkles. As we mentioned in our review, cherry, strawberry, and raspberry are all certainly iconic, delicious, and represent the quintessential "Pop-Tart" brand to a tee. The issue is that these flavors aren't different enough from one another; blueberry stands out from the pack.
We also gave Frosted Blueberry major points for piety to the titular "blueberry" flavor, explaining, "[T]his flavor both smells and tastes exactly like a sweetened blueberry jam. Like the raspberry and cherry pastries, there was a little bit of a tangy flavor that grounded the blueberry undertones in reality, rather than making it taste too much like synthetic, fake fruit." This synthetic taste is an aspect many home cooks try to avoid by baking homemade Pop-Tarts (we have a few tips for making them less crumbly, by the way). But, with the Frosted Blueberry flavor, this problem area is nowhere in the equation (hungry yet?).
Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts glaze over the competition
The Pop-Tart website describes its Frosted Blueberry treat like it knows it's a winner: "There's all kinds of yummy blueberry flavor hidden like buried treasure inside these perfectly frosted pockets of deliciousness." It's high praise, but fans in the review section seem to agree with the sentiment, with many stating that the flavor is the best one and superior to the others.
Elsewhere on the web, Pop-Tart fans have applauded the flavor of Frosted Blueberry, claiming it tastes like there are real blueberries inside. Indeed, this fruity classic happily steers clear of the heavy-handed artificiality that is the downfall of many of the more experimental Pop-Tart flavors like Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae and Strawberry Milkshake, which fell toward the bottom of our ranking. Plus, at a Target in New York, a box of eight toaster pastries runs for just $3.49, which shakes out to $0.87 per individually wrapped two-pack.
Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts are a convenience-oriented treat that kiddos and grown-up fans alike can get behind. The balance of sweetness, tartness, and buttery dough makes this offering versatile enough to enjoy as a snack, as a dessert, or to serve with a cup of coffee for breakfast. You could even crumble those Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts up and use them to form a flavorful pie crust for blueberry, raspberry, custard, or pecan pies.