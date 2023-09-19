The Trick To Making Homemade Pop-Tarts Dough That Doesn't Crumble

Pop-Tarts from the grocery aisle might remind you of your childhood, but bite into one and it'll likely leave you underwhelmed, not to mention undernourished. But Pop-Tarts baked in your own oven with fresh and delicious ingredients? That's a pastry treat worth savoring. Homemade Pop-Tarts offer the same level of nostalgia while taking the flavors and textures to the next level. But it's important to know the proper techniques to help the pastries bake to perfection.

One component of homemade Pop-Tarts that can be hard to get just right is the dough for the crust. You want it to be flaky and tender like pie dough, but it also needs to maintain its shape in order to form the pastry and hold the filling. In order to achieve that, you'll need to hydrate the dough a bit more than regular pie dough, using both egg and milk to help add structure. Go easy at first, then, if the dough is still crumbly, add a small splash of milk at a time until the dough comes together nicely with well-hydrated crumbs.