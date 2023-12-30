Crumbled Pop-Tarts Are The Fun Swap You Need For Pie Crusts

Move aside graham cracker crust, there's a new pie-making ingredient in town. Give your favorite pie recipes an unexpected twist with crumbled Pop-Tarts. The sweet snack can be pressed around the base of a pie dish and be used to hold the fillings for your next dessert. Plus, with so many flavors of Pop-Tarts to choose from, you won't easily tire of this creative culinary hack.

Simply place untoasted pop tarts into a food processor and blend. The mixture can then be pressed into a buttered pie dish or tray that has been lined with a sheet of parchment paper, not unlike other crumb-based pie crust recipes. You can use a kitchen utensil or the bottom of glassware to pack the Pop-Tarts evenly in the dish. Once the crumbs are uniformly distributed, bake the Pop-Tart crust until browned, then cool as you ready your filling for inclusion into the pie party.