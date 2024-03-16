2 Ingredients Are All You Need To Make The Viral Croissant Cookie

A new viral croissant has been taking social media and bakeries by storm. Purportedly invented by Boulangerie Louvard in Paris, France, it is a fun croissant-cookie mashup some have affectionately dubbed the "crookie." Those who have tried the original creation from the French cafe love it, and those who have recreated it at home are also raving about this treat on social media.

The crookie or croissant cookie reminds us of another recent trending croissant creation, a moissant or a mochi-stuffed croissant. The crookie is a loaded croissant, filled to the brim with cookie dough and topped with more cookie dough. You get three treats in one: A crispy croissant, a cookie, and cookie dough combined into one dessert that's sure to please the indecisive.

The allure of the crookie stems from how easy it is to recreate at home. All you need are two simple ingredients, both you can easily procure from your local supermarket or grocery store: cookie dough and croissants. For the home bakers, we know you'll be making your own cookie dough from scratch.

Once you gather your ingredients, slice the croissant lengthwise. Sandwich some cookie dough with the sliced croissant, spreading it evenly; then add flattened cookie dough on top of the croissant. Bake the crookies in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the tops of the cookies are golden brown, about 12 minutes. Note that the inside of the cookie will be oozy and gooey.