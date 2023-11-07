Wrap Mochi With Puff Pastry To Make The Viral 'Moissant' Mashup
We've all seen those viral tricks that transform puff pastry into trendy upside-down tarts and quick puff pastry donuts. So, when a member of my Asian baking group challenged me to create a "moissant" — a mochi croissant akin to the viral treats sold at Vancouver's Broye Cafe — I immediately stepped up to the plate and thawed a sheet of puff pastry to develop this recipe and food hack. To recreate a viral moissant at home, simply wrap strips of puff pastry around kirimochi. It only takes minutes, and the results? One word: magical. The outside is crispy with a distinct crunch at the first bite, while the inside is soft and warm, with a melty mochi that stretches on and on like a dream.
Granted, it's not an authentic croissant — and traditionalists may balk — but it will satisfy your moissant cravings in a pinch. You can easily find puff pastry in the frozen aisle of most supermarkets or online. Kirimochi, meaning cut mochi in Japanese, is shelf-stable dry mochi made from mochigome, or glutinous rice, and it is a bit more elusive. Properly packaged, kirimochi can last indefinitely, so stock up when you find it at your local Asian supermarket, such as Uwajimaya or Mitsuwa Marketplace, or online at sites like Amazon or sayweee.com. With just a bit of heat — over the stovetop or in a waffle maker, oven, air fryer, or toaster — the little brick of kirimochi becomes chewy and softens beautifully.
Making moissants at home is quick and easy
Ready to make some quick and easy moissants at home? First, thaw a sheet of puff pastry until it's soft enough to cut into 1/4 inch strips using a pizza wheel or knife. Then, take a kirimochi and lay it on a stable surface or cutting board. Cut it into a crescent shape. Wrap a strip of puff pastry entirely around the cut kirimochi — you might need two strips to complete this. Transfer the wrapped kirimochi to a parchment-lined baking sheet. If you like, brush with egg wash or cream and sprinkle the tops with granulated sugar. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the puff pastry is golden brown, which should take about 20 minutes.
Once cooled, your moissant is ready. This treat is not too sweet, which suits my East Asian palate, but for those who prefer something sweeter, I recommend making a quick icing or glaze. I prepared one with matcha, powdered sugar, butter, and oat milk. After dipping the moissant in the icing, I added edible sprinkles and some gold foil to the iced moissant for a luxurious touch. And there it is — quick and easy moissants at home. Developing this easy moissant food hack and recipe was a delightful experience, proving that simple ingredients and a little ingenuity can create kitchen magic.