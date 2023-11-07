Wrap Mochi With Puff Pastry To Make The Viral 'Moissant' Mashup

We've all seen those viral tricks that transform puff pastry into trendy upside-down tarts and quick puff pastry donuts. So, when a member of my Asian baking group challenged me to create a "moissant" — a mochi croissant akin to the viral treats sold at Vancouver's Broye Cafe — I immediately stepped up to the plate and thawed a sheet of puff pastry to develop this recipe and food hack. To recreate a viral moissant at home, simply wrap strips of puff pastry around kirimochi. It only takes minutes, and the results? One word: magical. The outside is crispy with a distinct crunch at the first bite, while the inside is soft and warm, with a melty mochi that stretches on and on like a dream.

Granted, it's not an authentic croissant — and traditionalists may balk — but it will satisfy your moissant cravings in a pinch. You can easily find puff pastry in the frozen aisle of most supermarkets or online. Kirimochi, meaning cut mochi in Japanese, is shelf-stable dry mochi made from mochigome, or glutinous rice, and it is a bit more elusive. Properly packaged, kirimochi can last indefinitely, so stock up when you find it at your local Asian supermarket, such as Uwajimaya or Mitsuwa Marketplace, or online at sites like Amazon or sayweee.com. With just a bit of heat — over the stovetop or in a waffle maker, oven, air fryer, or toaster — the little brick of kirimochi becomes chewy and softens beautifully.