Upgrade Store-Bought Cookie Dough With Your Favorite Savory Mix-Ins

Store-bought cookie dough is a convenient and efficient way to enjoy your favorite cookies without mixing, chopping, or dirtying your kitchen. While premade cookie dough will bake into perfectly edible cookies, you can easily upgrade store-bought cookies by adding savory mix-ins.

Sweet and savory is a longstanding and award-winning taste duo in cuisines around the world because they're complementary flavors that mutually enhance each other while achieving a well-balanced profile. Plus, the savory taste encompasses a spectrum of notes, including nutty, funky, herbal, earthy, and cheesy. While some savory mix-ins are better suited than others to incorporate into a sweet cookie, the breadth of options allows you plenty of creative culinary freedom.

Household staples are waiting to be artfully repurposed into savory mix-ins whether they're crunchy pantry snacks, dried herbs, canned vegetables, or pastes. The cookie dough brands will do the heavy lifting by supplying you with a tasty foundation. However, savory mix-ins will add a novel and creative touch, effectively transforming store-bought dough into a unique, personalized cookie.