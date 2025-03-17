The Film That Revived The Popularity Of The Red Velvet Cake

With the soft and luxurious cream cheese icing and that gorgeous, bold red color you see as you slide out that first slice, red velvet cake always feels rather decadent. There's no firm evidence as to who first gifted the world with this magical dessert or when it was created, but it appears that it evolved over time.

Cake was developed around the 13th century with coarse flour and was quite rough in texture. Jump ahead 400 years, and cooks started looking for ways to make cakes softer and more moist. It was in the glorious days of the 1800s Victorian era when the culinary demands of society's elite saw cooks using cocoa in their cakes, which broke down the coarse flour and resulted in velvet cakes. The red coloring then came about as the cocoa interacted chemically with baking soda or buttermilk.

Over the years, the popularity of red velvet cake declined, with critics viewing it negatively it and many renowned cooks not including it in their cookbooks. But then, a movie hit the box office in 1989 –- "Steel Magnolias" –- which became immensely popular worldwide and featured a red velvet cake in the shape of an armadillo as the groom's cake. Red velvet became a star again, and bakers, cooks, and chefs started seeing it with renewed eyes and new creative variations.