Duncan Hines Vs Betty Crocker: Which Brand Makes The Better Cake Mix?

I'm probably not alone in thinking that there are entirely too many boxed cake mixes available on the market. I mean, who really needs to choose between 10 different types of chocolate cake mix? Decision fatigue is real when it comes to the baking aisle, and though there are endless creative uses for boxed cake mix, more often than not, you'll just want to accomplish one simple goal: baking a stellar cake. And now, you don't even have to suss out different brands — I've done that for you.

Duncan Hines and Betty Crocker are two of the most ubiquitous players in the boxed cake mix game, and each promises tantalizing results, so I bought four comparable mixes from each brand (strawberry, yellow, white, and devil's food) and made some cupcakes to put them to the test. Each was made according to package instructions without any fancy, flavorful substitutions, and I'll note what was required for each in its slide — though most used the same ingredients and measurements, there were some notable differences in a few. I judged each based on its texture and overall flavor, and while the two brands fared similarly, there was one definite winner. Keep reading for my full comparison.