5 Flavorful Substitutes For The Water In Your Boxed Cake Mix

The fun and convenience of preparing your favorite store-bought packaged cake mix opens up a variety of possibilities for additions, decorations, and clever ingredient swaps. While the add-ins for a basic boxed cake mix typically include eggs, water, and oil, it's worth considering what liquids you can use in place of water for a simple yet effective upgrade.

Tasting Table spoke to expert Jerrelle Guy, author of the James Beard Award-nominated cookbook, Black Girl Baking (available on Amazon), and creator of The Dinner Ritual, a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality, to get her opinions on the best substitutions. Depending on the flavor of your cake mix, you can skip adding water for whole milk, buttermilk, brewed coffee, soda, or fruit juice to enhance the taste and texture of your cake.

Per Guy, you can maintain the same amount of liquid but replace it with an equal measure of your substitute ingredient. Each of these options will significantly enhance your cake by adding either a different or enriched flavor or altering the density of the cake. Some of these liquids are best suited to certain types of cake, but you can definitely get creative with different flavor combinations to determine what works best for you.