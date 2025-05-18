The Actual Difference Between Chocolate Cake And Devil's Food Cake, Explained

Your sweet tooth is loud, and you find yourself standing in front of a cake display trying to decide which piece to order. While some cake recipes are easy to identify thanks to particular garnishes — red velvet cakes are easy to pick out by color, and a visible topping of coconut and pecans clearly adorns pieces of German chocolate cakes — slices of devil's food cake and chocolate cake can pose more of a challenge.

Though recipes can change due to a baker's preferences and creative culinary whims, fluffy devil's food cake tends to incorporate plenty of cocoa powder into the batter, plus oil and baking soda. These ingredients aren't always involved when making a chocolate cake, resulting in a baked treat that is lighter, fluffier, and less dense than forkfuls of chocolate cake. To add to the confusion, while devil's food cakes are traditionally topped with chocolate frosting, some, like Ina Garten's Devil's Food Cake recipe, are topped with other flavors like coffee meringue buttercream. Regardless, the taste of devil's food cakes is generally richer and more intense than bites of a chocolate cake.