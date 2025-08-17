Old-School Foods And Drinks That Originated At The Waldorf-Astoria New York

Is any New York City institution more legendary than the Waldorf-Astoria hotel? Its illustrious history dates all the way back to 1893, and though the original hotel was torn down and subsequently rebuilt post-Prohibition, its legacy endures. It's seen many changes over the years, of course. At the time of writing, its newest restaurant, Lex Yard, is up and running under the leadership of chef Michael Anthony. The menu at Lex Yard is sophisticated and modern, including dishes like Long Island royal red shrimp, Baeri caviar, and chilled cucumber soup. You'll also find a mainstay dish, one with ubiquitous reach that finds its roots firmly planted at the Waldorf-Astoria itself: the famous Waldorf salad.

Its name will tie the salad to the hotel for as long as it sticks around, but there's a plethora of other popular dishes (as well as some cocktails) that also got their start at the Waldorf. Take eggs Benedict, for example — the classic, elevated breakfast staple. Sure, its true origin is up for debate, but there's compelling evidence to suggest it first came to life at the Waldorf. Even some surprising concoctions, such as fried ice cream, were invented by one of the hotel's many renowned chefs. We spoke with historian David Freeland, author of "American Hotel: The Waldorf-Astoria and the Making of a Century," to hear the origin stories (as well as some fun lore) behind some of the Waldorf's most iconic inventions.