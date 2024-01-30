The Waldorf Cocktail Is A Spin On The Manhattan With A Splash Of Absinthe

The Manhattan cocktail is such a classic, it almost seems cocktail heresy to mess with it. But that's exactly what an enterprising New York bartender of yesteryear did, thereby creating the now-resurgent spinoff Waldorf cocktail. Some would argue it deserves its own spotlight with no comparisons to its famous big brother. But the connection is inevitable if only for the fact that they're identical in nature save for a single ingredient.

A classic Manhattan cocktail cradles rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and aromatic bitters, garnished with signature maraschino or candied cherries. The Waldorf keeps the same whiskey, vermouth, and bitters but adds the surprise of absinthe. That's a very distinct addition to the family, given the relatively strong taste of absinthe and its powerful punch to the tastebuds. The Waldorf hit the cocktail scene in the early 1900s at the original Waldorf hotel in New York City, carrying an equal amount of absinthe as the whiskey and vermouth. That's a big burst of herby anise and fennel flavors bringing a licorice taste to your glass.

Some diehard originalists adhere to the traditional formula, but fortunately, modern-day cocktail entrepreneurs are tempering the absinthe to something a bit more palatable. While still keeping that seductive tinge of absinthe, a craft cocktail creator by the name of Dale DeGroff reportedly came up with a new Waldorf cocktail standard. This version slightly dials down the sweet vermouth in relation to the whiskey — and greatly reduces the absinthe to a mere rinse of the glass.