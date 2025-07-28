Alton Brown's Favorite Flour Comes From This Iconic Company

As someone who carries miniature vats of salt and nutmeg on his keys, it's probably safe to say that Alton Brown can be picky when it comes to ingredients. He buys almost all of his spices from The Spice House, collaborates with Dancing Goats Coffee to make his own blend, and will only buy jarred mayonnaise if it's from Duke's. As for flour? That has to be from King Arthur Baking Company.

King Arthur flour has been a favorite of bakers for generations. In fact, its roots trace back all the way to 1790, when Henry Wood set up the very first flour company in the U.S. at Boston's Long Wharf. Despite its success, King Arthur, which was given its current name in the 1890s, largely remained a New England company throughout its early years. In 1984, it moved its headquarters to Vermont, where Brown attended culinary school.

He started using King Arthur flour as a student, and it continues to be one of his favorite store-bought ingredients today. "Back in the '90s, when I was in culinary school up in Vermont, King Arthur flour was a local company known to few outside of New England. Today, King Arthur Baking is THE source for ingredients and baker supplies," he says on his website.