The Colorful Cake That Became A '90s Birthday Party Staple

Picture this: You're getting ready for your birthday party at the roller rink. The colored disco lights are shining, almost matching the colorful, patterned carpet. All of your friends are standing around at one of the laminate booths, greeted by none other than a Funfetti cake (or cupcakes).

Funfetti is a type of cake that has been cemented into sweet history. It first got its start in the '90s. Pillsbury, the brand behind many of the cake mixes on the market today, first introduced it in 1989. The original mix was one of the first to use sprinkles inside the batter rather than as a garnish for the top of the cake. The colorful cake, dotted with colorful specks, dazzled young and sugar-crazed eaters and eventually inspired the rollout of other Funfetti-themed items, including Betty Crocker's Dunkaroos — another popular sweet snack of the '90s. You can still find boxes of Funfetti cake mix on shelves today, as well as other Funfetti-inspired creations like frostings (you can never have too many sprinkles, right?).