The Colorful Cake That Became A '90s Birthday Party Staple
Picture this: You're getting ready for your birthday party at the roller rink. The colored disco lights are shining, almost matching the colorful, patterned carpet. All of your friends are standing around at one of the laminate booths, greeted by none other than a Funfetti cake (or cupcakes).
Funfetti is a type of cake that has been cemented into sweet history. It first got its start in the '90s. Pillsbury, the brand behind many of the cake mixes on the market today, first introduced it in 1989. The original mix was one of the first to use sprinkles inside the batter rather than as a garnish for the top of the cake. The colorful cake, dotted with colorful specks, dazzled young and sugar-crazed eaters and eventually inspired the rollout of other Funfetti-themed items, including Betty Crocker's Dunkaroos — another popular sweet snack of the '90s. You can still find boxes of Funfetti cake mix on shelves today, as well as other Funfetti-inspired creations like frostings (you can never have too many sprinkles, right?).
Funfetti isn't just for kids
You have to have somewhat of a sweet tooth to tolerate the sugar bomb that is a cake filled with equally sugary sprinkles. However, there are many ways to adapt the Funfetti approach to a whole host of bakes and to give it a more adult spin. For one, instead of pairing a box of Funfetti cake with a super sweet vanilla buttercream, use a chocolate frosting or cream cheese frosting instead. The chocolate will offer a slightly contrasting bittersweet flavor, helping to balance the dessert, while the cream cheese frosting would offer your treat a complementary tang.
You can also apply this sprinkle-studded approach to other desserts, including this show-stopping Napoleon cake made with a mascarpone filling and layers of puff pastry. While it may not be suited to a roller rink disco party, it would make a great centerpiece at your next very adult gathering. You could also add colorful rainbow sprinkles to your cookie dough, brownies, or cheesecake recipe to give them a nostalgic spin.