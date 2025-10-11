Our 3-Ingredient Vanilla Mug Cake Is Elegant And Easy To Make
Some days, you just want to treat yourself to something simple but luxurious. For those days, we created this high-end vanilla mug cake, which turns a simple treat into a decadent experience.
Mug cakes, as everyone knows, are one of the easiest things in the world to prepare. That's why we often turn to them on days when things just aren't turning out right -– the weather is too cold, work isn't cooperating, or adulting is proving to be just a bit too hard. But if you ever looked at a mug cake and wished it was just a bit more extra, then this vanilla mug cake is for you. After all, if you're treating yourself, you might as well go all in.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, it starts with a genuine vanilla bean that's been steeped in full-fat cream. Then we add our favorite packaged cake mix, blitz it for just 90 seconds, and that's really all there is to it. You can dress it up as you like, with whipped cream and sprinkles, or just dig in with a spoon. It's going to taste like pure high-end vanilla comfort, either way.
Gather the ingredients for this vanilla mug cake
To make this high-end vanilla mug cake, you'll need a vanilla bean, split in half, heavy cream, and vanilla cake mix. If you want to dress it up even further, you may want to grab some whipped cream and sprinkles for topping.
Step 1: Prep a vanilla pod
Scrape out the vanilla pod and seeds.
Step 2: Add the vanilla pod to cream
In a microwave-safe mug, add the vanilla pod and seeds to the cream.
Step 3: Heat the cream
Heat the cream with the vanilla bean pod in the microwave for 30 seconds.
Step 4: Steep and discard pod
Let steep for 2 minutes, then remove the pod but leave the seeds.
Step 5: Prep the batter
Add the cake mix to the infused cream, and whisk until smooth.
Step 6: Microwave the cake
Microwave for 75-90 seconds at full power.
Step 7: Serve the vanilla mug cake
Top with any desired toppings, such as whipped cream and sprinkles, or enjoy as is.
Ingredients
- 1 vanilla bean, split
- 5 tablespoons heavy cream
- 6 tablespoons vanilla cake mix
Optional Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons whipped cream, for topping
- 2 teaspoons sprinkles, for topping
Directions
- Scrape out the vanilla pod and seeds.
- In a microwave-safe mug, add the vanilla pod and seeds to the cream.
- Heat the cream with the vanilla bean pod in the microwave for 30 seconds.
- Let steep for 2 minutes, then remove the pod but leave the seeds.
- Add the cake mix to the infused cream, and whisk until smooth.
- Microwave for 75-90 seconds at full power.
- Top with any desired toppings, such as whipped cream and sprinkles, or enjoy as is.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|496
|Total Fat
|30.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|84.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|2.8 g
|Sodium
|360.4 mg
|Protein
|4.8 g
What can you do with the leftover vanilla pod?
The major benefit of making this high-end vanilla mug cake — other than getting to enjoy it, of course — is that after scraping out your bean, you end up with a leftover pod that you can put to a myriad of good uses in the kitchen. So don't throw out that vanilla pod once you're done scraping out the seeds, because there's still plenty of life in it.
Our favorite thing to do with leftover vanilla bean is to add it to a jar of sugar. Let it steep for a couple of weeks, and you've got yourself fragrant, aromatic vanilla sugar that people would pay plenty of money for. You can use it in your favorite baked goods for a boost of delicate vanilla flavor.
Another excellent use of a leftover vanilla pod is to add it to a small bottle or jar of vodka or bourbon, and let it infuse for at least a month in a cool, dark place. You'll end up with homemade vanilla extract that's so much better than any imitation vanilla you'd buy in a store.
What toppings or adaptations can you make to dress up this mug cake?
This high-end vanilla mug cake is delicious as is, but we love to dress it up and take it to another level. The easiest thing to do is to just add whipped cream and your choice of sprinkles, with gold sprinkles providing an especially luxe appearance, or even homemade sprinkles for a bespoke touch. You could also add some crème fraiche or a dollop of vanilla ice cream, and finish it with a drizzle of caramel sauce, warm chocolate ganache, or even a berry compote or coulis.
To go in a lighter direction, try adding fresh-sliced fruit or berries. Peaches, raspberries, or strawberries all go well with the vanilla flavor. For a bit of texture, try adding toasted pecans, sliced almonds, granola, or even crushed cookies.
You can also adapt the original recipe by swirling in a teaspoon of jam, peanut butter, or even Nutella or pistachio butter before microwaving it. Any of these adaptations will leave you with a delicious vanilla mug cake that feels fancier than most store-bought desserts.