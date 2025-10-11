Our 3-Ingredient Vanilla Mug Cake Is Elegant And Easy To Make

Some days, you just want to treat yourself to something simple but luxurious. For those days, we created this high-end vanilla mug cake, which turns a simple treat into a decadent experience.

Mug cakes, as everyone knows, are one of the easiest things in the world to prepare. That's why we often turn to them on days when things just aren't turning out right -– the weather is too cold, work isn't cooperating, or adulting is proving to be just a bit too hard. But if you ever looked at a mug cake and wished it was just a bit more extra, then this vanilla mug cake is for you. After all, if you're treating yourself, you might as well go all in.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, it starts with a genuine vanilla bean that's been steeped in full-fat cream. Then we add our favorite packaged cake mix, blitz it for just 90 seconds, and that's really all there is to it. You can dress it up as you like, with whipped cream and sprinkles, or just dig in with a spoon. It's going to taste like pure high-end vanilla comfort, either way.